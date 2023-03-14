WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Nearly five years after a fire took the lives of two people, the city of Wilkes-Barre announced a two-million-dollar contract to install a new sprinkler system.

Mayor George Brown and the City Fire Department made the announcement in Luzerne County.

Flames broke out in the Lincoln Plaza Housing Facility in 2017. Two people died in the fire.

Lincoln Plaza does not have a sprinkler system, which caused concerns from many residents.

One, who was there during the deadly fire, says this small step will go a long way to keep residents safe.

“This is the best thing Wilkes-Barre Housing ever did. I was here for that fire and it was horrendous. Any loss of life from a fire in a place like this; anywhere, is just not acceptable, so I think this is wonderful,” said tenant Chere Mcmillan.

There is no start date for the project as of yet, but it will take a year to 18 months to finish once it gets underway.