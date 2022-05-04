WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Its allergy season, when people begin to experience itchy eyes, sneezing, and coughing. Eyewitness News spoke with a local allergist who has tips to stay healthy.

Flowers are blooming and trees are pollinating, with spring in full swing.

“Seasonal symptoms from pollen and molds typically start March, April and they typically run until you get the first cold, hard frost,” said Dr. Nathan Hare, Allergist, UPMC Allergy Clinic.

In 2018, about 24 million people reported having seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Although it’s fairly common, sometimes allergies are mistaken for a cold or other illness.

“If you get a fever that’s kind of a telltale but the harder part is usually when you have a straight-up cold a lot of times you don’t get a fever,” said Dr. Nathan Hare.

Allergy sufferers say they’re already feeling the effects of Spring.

“A lot of sneezing, a lot of congestion. I’ve just got to take the sinus decongestant pills and that usually works for me,” said Jake Welch, Williamsport resident.

Those with asthma also experience reactions this time of year.

“Any intense change in weather. When it gets like really cold out or really hot out that’ll spark up my coughing. My lungs will get inflamed,” said Kieran Donnelly, Williamsport resident.

Fortunately, there are many remedies to help with allergy symptoms.

“Anything you can do to limit exposure, any kind of medicines, whether they’re nasal sprays, eye drops, pills, or liquids,” said Dr. Hare.

For more information about allergies and asthma head to this website.