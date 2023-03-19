DUREAY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A chance to give local people a chance to showcase their best trades is doubling as a way to help the community.

Duryea held its second Craft and Small Business Market Sunday.

Small businesses and crafters showed off wreaths, potted plants, and a whole lot more.

“It’s a way to get your word out and meet people that you haven’t seen in a while and get ideas from other crafters too,” said Jackie Scalzo of Custom Wreaths by Jackie.

Germania Hose Company hosted Duryea’s spring market, the second one to welcome new and seasoned vendors.

“We had a lot of returning vendors, some new vendors, and it’s nice to see when you have people come and then some people who were shoppers last year are like, ‘I’m looking for this certain person,’ so you get repeat customers,” said Madeline Moss of Madeline Elaine Design and Committee Member of the Duryea Betterment Committee.

“I don’t live too far from here, so you sometimes will meet people that know you and I had one customer who came who actually comes every time to see me,” said Jackie.

Those who had tables displayed their goods, something small businesses like Radle farms which is known for its maple syrup are grateful for.

“We started at real small, and we just have grown because we love doing it. We started off boiling in our garage, just with like a turkey fryer,” said David Radle of Radle Farms.

“We like to stay local. We are a small business, so we like to support other small businesses and communities. So we always do any of the events through Duryea. They’re great to work with, their committee is wonderful,” said Julie Radle of Radle Farms.

Vendors paid a fee to appear at the spring market which also featured basket raffles and a food and baked goods sale.

All of the proceeds made from raffle baskets and food sales at the market will go toward the Duryea Betterment Committee to continue their goal of improving the overall well-being of the entire town.

The cash will help the committee provide free activities, big and small, including the Duryea Christmas Stroll.

“The more money we raise, the more things we can have. And like we said, we like to try and do events that we don’t really have to charge or charge very little for,” said Moss.

Sunday’s Spring Market Fundraiser follows a fall festival the Duryea Betterment Committee held last September.