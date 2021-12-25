Spreading Christmas cheer in Lackawanna County

PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Families are spending their night walking through a massive Christmas lights display at a neighborhood in Lackawanna County.

All is merry and bright here at the Peckville Christmas house. Just take a look at the thousands of lights and festive decor. The impressive display is put on by brothers Matt and Jeff harhut.

They have been spreading Christmas cheer Clark Griswold-style in this community for nearly 3 decades. It’s free to walk through but they’re accepting donations.

The lights will be shining bright here at the Peckville Christmas house until 10 p.m. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more coming up on Eyewitness News at 11.