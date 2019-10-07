Spreading awareness of domestic violence

DELAWARE WATER GAP, MONROE CO (WBRE/WYOU) — A quarter of all women 18 and older have been victimized by severe physical violence from a partner.

Domestic violence can be a hard topic to discuss. At the Women’s Resources of Monroe County, they started the discussion for domestic violence awareness month.

“Making sure you feel safe. Everyone has the right to feel safe in any of their relationships wherever they are – in their home, out in the community, wherever,” Lauren Peterson, Executive Director, Women’s Resources of Monroe County said.

Abuse can be more than just physical.

“That could be feeling safe emotionally for people who are constantly putting you down, calling your names, making you feel like you’re crazy for feeling and experiencing what you’re feeling and experiencing. We call that gaslighting,” Peterson said.

Though its title is Women’s Resources, they actually help anyone in need of services.

“It can affect anyone, therefore anyone can come in for services at Women’s Resources. Also, regardless of when it happened, we provide services to children. It is a lifetime of experience that someone can have after being abused,” Peterson said.

Women’s’ Resources started visiting schools in the area to educate the younger generations on what is right and wrong.

“Everybody has their own boundaries and that has to be respected. So teaching that early can help reduce abuse or violence later in life,” Peterson said.

Realizing you’re in an abusive relationship can be hard to come to terms with, but you’re not alone.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, there will be a candlelight vigil held at the Hughes Library on North 9th Street in Stroudsburg on Wednesday the 22nd at 6 pm.