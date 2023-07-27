LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The summer heat brings along some unwanted visitors. The spotted lanternfly is once again causing problems for NEPA.

It is indeed spotted lanternfly season, bad news for gardeners all over NEPA.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci had the chance to speak with lawn, bug, and tree professionals who gave me a better look at these insects.

A well-known winged guest has returned to northeastern Pennsylvania, but they are not being greeted with open arms.

“Spotted lanternflies have been around for about 10 years. They started on the east coast and moved up through Allentown and we’ve been eagerly awaiting them and they’re definitely here,” said general manager of Grasshopper Lawns John Patterson

Although spotted lanternflies pose no threat to people, it’s a different story for what grows from the ground.

“They’re not harmful to humans, they’re not gonna bite you. They’re not gonna bite your pets. They’re really going after the trees,” said Michael Kravitsky V, president of Grasshopper Lawns.

Grasshopper Lawns in Larksville carries sprays and mixtures to protect your plants from the unwanted visitors.

“We’re not out, keep spotted lanternflies from coming to your property, they’re gonna come anyhow. We’re protecting the plants,” said Patterson.

Experts say it’s important to keep an eye out for the root of the source; their eggs.

“Egg masses are only about an inch or so in size, and it almost looks like somebody smeared chewed gum on the surface. You want to scrape that off and get rid of the eggs,” said Grasshopper Lawns Mixologist Scott Edwards.

When the bugs reach their adult age, trees become vulnerable.

“They’re actually gonna suck sap out of certain hardwoods and fruity trees. They turn it into honeydew and that can become like a sooty mold,” Patterson explained.

Those who specialize in tree management understand just how destructive these pretty, yet pesky, insects can be.

“It’s a little bit of a nightmare. We have a lot of different blights and issues hitting trees and this is just another major one,” said Joseph Corner, co-owner of American Arbor Pro Tree Preservation and Removal and third-generation arborist.

During the lanternfly’s prime months, Corner, says the negative effect they have on trees is clear.

“Sooty mold, that seems to be an issue with them. That seems to really make the trees decline,” Corner said.

Insecticides are effective. Even soapy water helps.

But not all the trees can be saved by dish soap, leaving many waiting for the insects to fly back home.

“It’s gonna be a battle that hopefully we can come up with a plan and get a handle on it,” Corner added.

The spotted lanternflies are expected to reach their adult stage within the next few weeks.