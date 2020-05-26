Spotlight Kidz performs for actress and singer Laura Osnes

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Thomas Pospisil, from Spotlight Kidz, sings “My Petersburg” from the movie Anastasia to actress and singer, Laura Osnes.

Pospisil says, “she’s my all time favorite actress, so to be able to perform for her. That’s something I thought I would never do.”

Another dream of his, to be cast as Dimitiri in a performance. He can’t cross it off his bucket list yet, but performing the song in this Zoom masterclass was an extraordinary experience for him.

Pospisil, says, “now that I’ve done it, I feel like I can cross that off my bucket list.”

10 students were in on the session coordinated by Spotlight Kidz, Executive Director, Sandy Kost-Sterner. Six of the young talents are a part of the local performing group.

After the young performers sang their song of choice, Osnes gave them feedback.

Riley McDonalds, Spotlight Kidz, tells us, “it helped me to delve into my emotions more and to explore something new.”

Laura Osnes offers words of advice,”as the song goes you can begin to build and feel more safe.”

The students took another crack at singing the prepared piece, applying what they learned.

Emily Hart, Spotlight Kidz says, “I am definitely going to put more emotions into my songs and relate to the songs if I can. And if I can’t just come up with a scenario.”

Sandy Kost-Sterner tells us, “just loving seeing them learn. I mean we have to change our way of learning and teaching but it’s possible.”

Kost-Sterner says she always tries to present the students with once in a lifetime learning opportunities that allow the students to see themselves as a rising star in someone who is already shining.