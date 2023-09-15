EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Even though summer hasn’t officially ended yet, many have already moved on to the fall season and Halloween, including state amusement parks.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Hershey Park, and Knoebels are all hosting Halloween-themed nights and weekends, that are sure to give you goosebumps.

The parks will also have some scare-free attractions for kids and families, including hay rides and trick-or-treating.

Hershey Park

On Friday, September 15, Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights begin as the seven-weekend event in Hershey kicks off with more days, a new haunted house, and some culinary creations and coasters only found at Hersheypark.

Now in its second year, Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights immersive haunt experiences are now open at Hersheypark with more days and hours, their newest and fifth haunted house, enhanced scares, and exclusive food over seven weekends from Friday, September 15 through October 29.

Every Hersheypark Halloween ticket now includes entrance to all five Dark Nights Haunted Houses and three Scare Zones including the all-new Auntie Mortem`s Abattoir and Fallout Zone.

More than 75 limited-time cocktails, treats, and savory eats exclusively for Halloween are available for purchase throughout the Park.

Hershey’s family-friendly offerings include a Trick-Or-Treat Trail for children 12 and younger. They can wear their Halloween costumes and visit 13 sweet stops from Hershey’s Chocolate World to Treatville in The Boardwalk at Hersheypark, where they will find their favorite Halloween candy, plus festive decorations and autumn surprises every night until 8:00 p.m.

There is also a Hershey Characters Glow Dance Party where guests can boogie along with various Hershey characters dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

Hersheypark Halloween runs from 5:00-10:00 p.m. on Fridays, 12:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12:00-9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Dark Nights begins nightly at 6:00 p.m. and extends one hour after the park closes; Fridays and Saturdays until 11:00 p.m. and Sundays until 10:00 p.m.

New for this year, the haunted houses are included with a Hersheypark Halloween ticket, so guests can visit the park during the day and fright at night for the price of one admission.

Ticket prices start at $49.99 plus taxes and fees and can be found on Hersheypark’s website.

Dorney Park

Dorney Park`s Halloween Haunt Returns Friday, September 15 as they usher in a new season of fear during its first weekend of Halloween Haunt. This season includes seven haunted mazes, four scare zones, a new themed area, and a live entertainment HAUNT.

The park has seven haunted mazes that include:

The Ghost In The Machine tells the story of the Iron Menace roller coaster while leading guests through the boarded-up remnants of the McTavish Steel Factory.

Also returning this year are Roadside Stop & Chop, Necropolis, Tourist Trap, Blackout, Trick or Treat, and Blood on the Bayou.

The park also includes Haunt Zones that are bigger and better and made to make you scream.

The zones include Carnevil, Dystopia, Port of Call, and The Hollow, a fan favorite returning with jack-o-lanterns and Halloween decor galore.

New features this year include Conjure the Night: Dorney Park’s all-new, live Halloween spectacle with an electric pulse, rockin’ vocals, and soul-shattering rhythms of Halloween`s most terrifying elements in a battle of evil vs. evil.

Halloween Haunt runs select nights from September 15 to October 28. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass now will get unlimited visits to Halloween Haunt in 2023. The event is not recommended for children under 13. Most park rides and attractions will be in operation and visitors are not permitted to attend the event in costume.

Family-friendly Halloween fun with Snoopy and the Peanuts characters starts Saturday, September 16, with The Great Pumpkin Festival featuring scare-free attractions, live shows, trick-or-treating, and more.

The Great Pumpkin Fest is included with admission to the park on Saturdays and Sundays through October 29. Guests who purchase a 2024 Gold Pass now will get unlimited visits to The Great Pumpkin Fest as well.

For more information on Dorney`s fall fun, tickets, and hours, visit Dorney Park’s website.

Knoebels

Knoebels Hallo-Fun weekends will take place every weekend in October, as the park will transform into a “hallo-riffic” place for ghouls and goblins of all ages.

Knoebels Hallo-Fun is a “spook-tacular” park where guests can enjoy dozens of rides and games, seasonal treats, spooky live entertainment, and fall decorations.

The dates and times of Hallo-Fun weekends are as follows:

October 6 (6:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 7 (2:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 8 (12:00-5:00 p.m.)

October 13 (6:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 14 (2:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 15 (12:00-5:00 p.m.)

October 20 (6:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 21 (2:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 22 (12:00-5:00 p.m.)

October 27 (6:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 28 (2:00-10:00 p.m.)

October 29 (12:00-5:00 p.m.)

For information on Knoebels Hallo-Fun weekends and ticket prices visit the Knoebels website.