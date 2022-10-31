JESSUP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A “Spooktacular” event in Lackawanna County started during the pandemic, but has taken off attracting thousands on All Hallows’ Eve.

During the pandemic, when many were locked inside, Logan Munley of Jessup, Judge Tom Munley’s son, set up “Munley’s Haunted Manor” for his family so they could continue to celebrate Halloween.

Fast forward two years and the house is now open to the public.

With over 100 animated life-size props, Munley says the haunting walk takes about two and a half months to set up, and he has to make special trips to get props.

But to him, it’s all worth it.

“I have to drive to Boston to get some of them, Massachusetts, New Jersey, all over. And like family, I have family members here working for free just because they love Halloween just as much as I do. It’s just great and something to do for the kids and we’re all happy,” said Munley.

Munley thanked his family and friends for helping him with this project.

It’s free entry and Munley said they will be back and bigger next year.