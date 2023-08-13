SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials with a Scranton-based hospital blame a broken pipe inside the building for causing problems this weekend.

The problem happened at the Regional Hospital of Scranton.

A hospital spokesperson told 28/22 News a water pipe broke on the ninth floor Saturday night, damaging ceiling tiles.

Out of an abundance of caution, staff moved patients on that unit to a different floor, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also told 28/22 News The water was turned off to the broken pipe and services continued without interruption.