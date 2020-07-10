Split week and masks among new requirements in Nanticoke Area School District plan to re-open

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Students of the Greater Nanticoke Area School district will be spending just two days of the week physically attending school, according to a new plan announced by Superintendent Ronald Grevera.

In the fall of 2020, students will be separated into two groups. One group will attend classes in person on Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday will be used to clean the building, and the second group of students will attend on Thursday and Friday.

When students aren’t in the building, they will be expected to complete classes online. The building will also be cleaned on the weekends.

If Luzerne County were to go back into the ‘red’ phase, all students will have to continue with class work online.

Students will have to wear masks when they can’t socially distance and stay 6 feet apart.