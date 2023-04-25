WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The 2023 Fine Arts Fiesta revealed Tuesday that popular 90s alternative rock band Spin Doctors will be performing at the festival May 19.

According to a press release, The Fine Arts Fiesta, a nonprofit organization, announced Tuesday, the Fine Arts Fiesta is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 through Sunday, 21, with the Spin Doctors headlining the event.

The Spin Doctors will play live on stage Friday, May 19 at 7:00 p.m. and the show is free and open to the public.

The band is best known for their studio album “Pocket Full of Kryptonite” released in 1992 which featured hits, “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”

