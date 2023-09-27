DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers conducted speeding enforcement on Business Route 6 in Dickson City resulting in 22 drivers being cited.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, on Wednesday morning a speed enforcement operation was conducted on Business Route 6 that included Pennsylvania State Police troopers.

The enforcement began at 6:30 a.m. and went on to 10:00 a.m. Police say during that period of time a total of 22 drivers were cited for related offenses.

Dickson City warns there will be more collaborative enforcement conducted on Business Route 6 and in other areas nearby in the future.