EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced speed limit restrictions have been lifted for several counties.

PennDOT had restrictions throughout Pennsylvania interstates spanning the entire state. At 6:00 a.m., all speed restrictions were lifted. Just three hours later at 9:00 a.m., PennDOT reinstated several restrictions in NEPA.

PennDOT notes crews will continue to treat the roadways during the storm until roadways ways are cleared and the storm has stopped.

For updates on traffic conditions during the storm check 511PA.com.