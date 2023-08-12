LAURELTON, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced a woman watching a tractor pull at the Union County West End Fair was killed after an exhaust wheel from the tractor broke off and hit her.

Saturday night around 8:30 p.m., troopers say a tractor malfunctioned during a tractor pull event.

Investigators say the tractor’s exhaust wheel in the turbo housing broke off and ejected from the engine. The exhaust wheel shot out from the engine and a piece of it struck a 33-year-old female spectator in the neck.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, off-duty medical professionals as well as first responders attempted to save the woman’s life but ultimately were unsuccessful.

The 33-year-old Johnstown woman’s death was ruled accidental according to state police.