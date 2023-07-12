LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday, troopers will be implementing a specialized traffic pattern for anyone attending the Pocono NASCAR Race on Sunday, July 23, at the Pocono Raceway, located in Long Pond, Monroe County.

According to PSP, the following patterns will be put into place:

Before the race begins, around 11:00 a.m. Route 115 from Interstate 80 (I-80) to the raceway will be converted to two lanes of traffic, and a one-way lane in the southbound direction and will stay that way until all traffic is cleared or has entered the racetrack grounds.

Following the race, Route 115 from the racetrack to I-80 will then be converted to two lanes and will be one-way traffic in the northbound direction, until the parking lots have cleared.

PSP reminds those driving, traffic will not be allowed to travel southbound on Route 115, which is south of I-80. The traffic pattern change will take place with 25 laps remaining in the race.

Stoney Hollow Roads has been closed off as a “No Parking and Tow Away” zone from Long Pond Road to the I-80 overpass. This will be properly posted and enforced and any vehicle that violates will be removed at the owner’s expense.

After the race, the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at the Blakeslee exit (Exit 284) will be closed to all traffic.

State Troopers say drivers should look for posted signs along Route 115 and travel in the appropriate traffic lanes to get to their desired parking area.

Also, outbound traffic going north will face similar signs with lane restrictions for I-80 and Route 115 access.

PSP reminds all that the July 22 weekend will bring a large number of race fans to the Poconos and drivers should expect heavy traffic and possibly delays not only on Rote 1215 and I-80, but also on State Routes 209, 940, and 903. Those who normally use Route 115 to travel through the area should consider using I-80, Route 33, Route 209, and the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike as alternate routes.

Anyone in attendance is reminded to use any and all entrances into the raceway and will be directed to their specific destination within the raceway.