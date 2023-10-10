DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Special Olympics of PA hosted 17 area school districts at the YMCA in Dunmore for their Annual Leadership Summit.

The event is designed to help bring students together to learn how they can unify their schools and complete fundraising for the Special Olympics.

Many of the schools that were in attendance have been considered unified for a few years now, and have been doing things such as polar plunges, parades, and other community events to help foster a sense of community and raise funds for an amazing cause.

“This is the best part of my day, these students really make me appreciate everything that I have, I love being a part of this inclusion revolution and really being a part of the change that’s happening in Carbondale Area,” said Unified Sports Head coach of Carbondale Area Junior Senior High School Samantha Masco.

More on the Special Olympics organization and its mission can be found online.