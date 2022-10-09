WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The ribbon was cut, opening the Diamond Citys’ Special Needs Playground at Kirby Park.

The city, volunteers, numerous local organizations, and families have worked for years to make this playground a realty.

“I am feeling amazing. My heart is full of joy and happiness to see this park finally done after a year and a half, nearly 2 and a half years after it’s been a project of the special needs plaground committee we put together. The people worked so hard raising funds, all the donations we have listed, this park is finally open,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

More than $500K was raised for the park, starting with a state grant of $250K.