PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Christmas tradition in NEPA bringing smiles to everyone as the Plains Rotary Club held its annual special needs charity dinner at the Woodlands Inn, a tradition for more than 75 years old.

Members of the organization purchased gifts for each child in attendance.

The dinner is for families of special needs children to come together to enjoy a night filled with Christmas carols, presents, and even a visit from jolly old Saint Nick.

For many kids, this is a moment they’ve been waiting for.

“A lot of our children have been coming here for years they’ve been coming here for over 20 years we welcome all the children from Plains area to attend this and maybe next year they can reach out to the Plains Rotary Club and we can accommodate them,” Plains Rotary Club president Robert Esposito said.

More information on the Rotary Club can be found online.