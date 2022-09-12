PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Making a difference in the lives of children with disabilities.

That was the mission behind a special bicycle giveaway in Luzerne County, Monday. It was put on by ‘Variety,’ the children’s charity.

Former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Corbett took part in the event at the Lighthouse Academy in Plains Township.

Corbett says the children make it all worth it.

“Watch the faces of the children and then look at the faces of the parents. They’re unbelievable, it’s one of the happiest days that they’re going to have.”



After the bikes were given away, there was a parade with all the kids on their new rides in the parking lot.