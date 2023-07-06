PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bunnies are cute, and cuddly and make for a great pet. But the bunnies can be overwhelming to a pet owner when they multiply and it is leading to a serious concern known as “bunny dumping.”

The SPCA Luzerne County is doing its part to help combat the bunny issue in our area but they need some help.

There’s been an overpopulation of bunnies in northeastern Pennsylvania and domesticated bunnies are the ones suffering the most.

Domesticated bunnies are being released out into the wild. It happens according to SPCA officials when owners get overwhelmed or are just not sure how to care for them and release them into the wild

“It’s pretty much a death sentence if you release a domesticated rabbit out. Take for instance Nutmeg here she’s a black and white bunny who sticks out like a sore thumb,” said Randy Lucas the development director, of the SPCA in Luzerne County.

Making Nutmeg and other bunnies like her more visible to predators such as cats, dogs, foxes, and even some birds.

Another issue when leaving these bunnies out in the wild is the heat. Domesticated rabbits are not meant to be in 90-plus-degree weather.

With such a thick coat of fur, they have grown accustomed to air conditioning.

“They could overheat very, very quickly even inside a house. If inside the house gets above 80 degrees even, we suggest giving them like water bottles or like ice bottles to curler up on,” explained Lucas.

If you are wondering what you can do if you can not handle your pet bunny situation or if you see a domesticated bunny in the wild simply call SPCA of Luzerne County and they will guide you over the phone.

They also offer this advice,

“You could use like a playpen that’s three feet tall attach it to a corner of a building and try and get the rabbit to go towards the playpen and wrap it around,” added Lucas.

Then reach out to animal officials for help.

Anyone interested in adopting a bunny or another of the animals can head over to the SPCA website for more information.