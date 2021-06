WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — Around 270 riders took part in raising money for the Luzerne County SPCA on Sunday.







According to the Wyoming Valley motorcycle club manager the fundraiser has raised nine thousand dollars. All proceeds will be going to the SPCA to help the animals in need.

