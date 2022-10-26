EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Halloween is less than one week away. We often talk about safety for trick-or-treaters, but you also need to keep your pets in mind.

Randy Lucas from the SPCA of Luzerne County joined Eyewitness News to talk about pet safety for the holiday.

Halloween is one of the biggest two days for runaway pets as you open your door for trick-or-treaters or for a holiday party. So what can you do to protect your pet?

According to Lucas, keeping pets either on a leash or in a different room, especially if your pets are escape artists, is key to keeping them safe in your home.

Lucas also said you should make sure to prepare for the off chance they do escape. Be sure to microchip and tag your dog, and if your pet manages to get out and is lost, don’t hesitate to fill out a lost dog form on spca.org.

Another great part of Halloween is candy, but many candies can be dangerous to your pet. Pets getting into candy can lead to many health problems for your pets from vomiting to even death.

The excitement of Halloween can be stressful for pets with unfamiliar people coming to your door. Lucas tells Eyewitness News pet owners should prepare a room they could be comfortable in.

Speaking of costumes, the SPCA also has a Halloween pet event happening this weekend.