Spay, neuter waivers issued during pandemic

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While pets are not contracting COVID-19, the virus is still impacting them in one way or another. The pandemic has resulted in waivers for spaying and neutering animals.

Earlier in the month, the State Department of Agriculture announced they are waiving the requirement to spay or neuter prior to adoption of dogs. It’s a way to conserve personal protective equipment for healthcare workers during the pandemic.



“I think it’s a good thing in the time we’re living in now, to keep everyone safe so it benefits everybody and in the end the animals will get spayed and neutered,” said Missy Black, Volunteer Manager of the Lycoming County SPCA.

I asked Missy if she has ever heard of a change like this to the state dog law.



“Never. Never that’s not something they take lightly so obviously this is a serious situation and along with that comes this waiver.”

This waiver comes with a contingency. Shelters must keep a list of those who adopt pets to follow up post pandemic. They must also provide a copy of all contracts to the department’s Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

After the pandemic, adoptive pet owners will have up to 120 days from the time of adoption to have the procedure completed and come into compliance. A procedure that’s imperative.



“Spaying and neutering is so very, very important. Obviously, we’re here because people have not spayed and neutered their animals, so the cat population is huge and controlling that is a big part of what we do here, including dogs. And it also keeps them healthier once they’re spayed and neutered. A lot of female dogs, cats can have lots of other issues if they don’t get spayed so it’s so important,” Missy told Eyewitness News.

And in the meantime, volunteers continue to encourage the community to come out and adopt.

The State Department of Agriculture wants people to keep in mind, before adopting, please consider if you’re able to provide for all the pets’ needs during COVID-19 mitigation and follow the department’s guidance to pet owners.