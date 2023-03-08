ASHLAND, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local high school band in Schuylkill County is gearing up to perform at our state capitol.

Music means much more than just playing an instrument to students like Emily Yuschock at North Schuylkill Junior Senior High School.

“It’s definitely one of my passions and I have met some of my best friends playing music.”

The wind ensemble is made up of nearly 50 students, all of them preparing to perform at our state capitol in Harrisburg Thursday for ”Music in Our Schools” month with a goal to raise awareness about music education.

Aylen Vargas, a senior, said “It’s a really big honor because unless you live in Schuylkill County you don’t know the music that goes on here and the work and the dedication. So to be able to play for our state, it’s a really big honor for us.”

Band director Jacob Schoener says this is the school’s third time selected to perform at the capitol something he also got the opportunity to achieve as a young artist.

“I’ve been telling the students, I said, ‘I remember when I got to do this when I was your age and it’s really terrific and you’re going to love it and you’ll remember acoustically just the echo of the hall and how beautiful the space of the capitol,’ is so it’s sure to be a memory that’ll stay with them for many, many years.”

Students have been rehearsing non-stop since December, making sure they’ve got the perfect pitch.

“We play between classes, we play on our own time, we play here, we play whenever he tells us to basically, but countless hours have gone into this program to make it what it is,” said Vargas.

The band wrapped up their last rehearsal, before showing off their Spartan pride for our state.

“We’re just like one big family here and we all support each other in everything that we do,” said Yuschock.

Good luck!