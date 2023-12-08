CATAWISSA, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After the big win, came a big celebration. Southern Columbia was welcomed home in true tiger tradition Friday night.

It’s been done 13 times before.

The tigers once again for the seventh year in a row were welcomed home by hundreds of their biggest supporters in a special, yet classic way.

Escorted by Elysburg police and fire departments, the parade began at All Saints Catholic Cemetery and made its way down to Ralpho Gym in Catawissa.

Southern Columbia returning home the victors Friday night state champs once again.

“We all work super hard and we don’t want to be the group that disappoints and this year we definitely weren’t that group,” said Blake Wise senior quarterback.

Wise led his team to a 21-20 victory over Westinghouse in the PIAA Class 2A football final.

He is now the first starting Pennsylvania quarterback to win three consecutive state titles.

“I woke up this morning and I felt confident. I felt confident in my guys and I’m just super proud of my teammates for going out there and getting it done,” added Wise.

One of those players is linebacker Garret Garcia, who missed the 2022 season due to injury.

For the senior’s family, Friday’s win was a touching moment.

“It was awesome to see. the emotions were rolling in the crowd and I mean we were going nuts in the stands. to see him go out like that is just awesome,” says Gavin Garcia Garret’s brother.

Even though these players have seen summits before, many say the feeling of winning never gets old.

“You enjoy and celebrate right now and then Saturday and Monday you get back to work,” continued Aaron Carter Issac’s father.

“All my receivers and my running backs are definitely going to get out on the field and prepare to play at the next level so just keep the grind going,” said Wise.

To see just how the one-point championship played out, stay tuned for highlights later in sports with Nick Zelaya.