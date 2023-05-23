EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The remains of a World War II veteran from South Williamsport have been accounted for.

According to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, U.S. Army Air Forces second Lieutenant James Litherland was 25 years old when a B-17F flying fortress he was co-piloting was shot down in France.

He was among six who died in the crash and his remains were identified as unknown at the time.

In September 2019, an armed forces medical team began testing the remains including Litherland’s using DNA analysis.

In March of this year, he was accounted for and Litherland will be buried at Williamsport at a later date.