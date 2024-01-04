PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The son of a murder victim in Luzerne County is back in town after being extradited from New Jersey.

36-year-old Elliot Steed of Wilkes-Barre is facing domestic violence charges after police say he aimed a gun threatening to kill his girlfriend back in December.

The next day, his mother, 66-year-old Ann Murphy was found dead inside a home on Gardner Street in Plymouth.

Coroner Jill Matthews said her cause of death was multiple stab wounds and head trauma.

According to the search warrant, Steed was named the focus of the investigation.

He has been in police custody in New Jersey since the murder, but now he is back in Luzerne County and denied bail.

No charges have been filed in connection to Murphy’s death.