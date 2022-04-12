EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A winning Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Luzerne County grocery store Monday.

The winning ticket, sold at the Price Chopper in Edwardsville, matched four of the five white balls drawn, 5-7-24-31-34, and the red Powerball 4 to win $100,000. The ticket would have been worth $50,000 without the Power Play. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two, according to PA Lottery.

“The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $302 million, or $187 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, April 13,” PA Lottery said in a statement.

Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.