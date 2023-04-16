WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Even with three extra days this year to file taxes, some taxpayers are procrastinating.

Usually, the deadline would be April 15, but because it was a Saturday and Monday is Emancipation Day in Washington DC, you have until April 18.

If that still isn’t enough time, you can head to IRS.gov to apply for an extension, giving you time to get your filing done.

If it gets too overwhelming or you are not sure how to act, accountants and tax preparers like Liberty Tax Service in Wilkes-Barre are ready to jump in.

“They say death and taxes are the two things that are certain in this life. If you’re having trouble getting everything ready before then, come on in. We’ll file you an extension so that way you’ll have until October 18th to avoid any failure to file penalties,” said Office Supervisor of Liberty Tax Service in Wilkes-Barre, Danny Cebula

Remember, filing for an extension only gives you more time to fill out the paperwork.

To avoid penalties or hefty fines, be sure any amount you owe is paid by April 18.