Some say new rule an attack on Title X

A new rule from the Trump administration has lawmakers and doctors talking.

The rule says clinics that receive federal funds will no longer be able to perform abortions in the same space where they see other patients. Some are saying it’s an attack on Title X.

Title X is a federal program that provides birth control and other reproductive health services to millions of low-income Americans.

However, some argue that the new rule makes it easier for doctors to focus on other family planning services.

“This is about abortion. This is about trying to limit women from having their full reproductive rights,” Illinois Democrat Representative Jan Schakowsky said.

“It is addressing the fact that the statute says that these funds may not be used in a program where abortion is a method of family planning,” Dr. Diane Foley of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the rule from taking full effect in May. It could be months before the issue is resolved by the courts.

