Some salon owners ready to reopen

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) While more than two dozen counties are in the ‘yellow phase’ of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan, that doesn’t mean every business has been able to open back up. Employees in one line of work are now speaking out on what they believe needs to be done when it comes to their shops.



Eyewitness News spoke with a handful of salon owners in Lycoming County who are not happy their businesses have yet to open back up.



They tell us when the COVID-19 pandemic first started, they were told they would only be closed for two weeks, and now, it’s been 8 weeks with no guidance on reopening.

Andrea Franzen, co-owner of Liaz Salon told us “we should be given that chance to prove what we went to school to do.”

Salon owners across the state have been feeling the pinch when it comes to closing their shops due to COVID-19.

Amy Dunlop of Skruples Hair, Etc. said, “it is very frustrating not knowing from one day to the next when and if we’re going to be able to open. I had a lot of hope going into the yellow phase that possibly we would have a horizon as to a date when we might be able open and as of yet we still have no indication of opening.”

“As a salon owner it’s been very scary not knowing when the employees are going to be able to come back to work and when were going to be able to open,” Franzen said.

She says she has been working since she was 15 years old.

“I’ve never not been in control of my own life to be able to decide daily what I ‘m doing,” she added.

Now, beauticians across Lycoming County are calling out state leaders saying, they expect more answers.

Brandie fry, who owns Elite Hair Color & Design Studio said, “I would like to sit down and talk to Governor Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine and ask them where they are getting their information from because every state that I have looked into that is open and every Zoom meeting I have sat in on, they are prepared.”

And if they were given the chance, they would take all of the safety precautions and follow the proper social distancing guidelines.

“We can have masks on, we have disposable masks we have all of the PPE that we feel we need,” Dunlop told us.

Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger agrees. “This is the most sterile profession there is. These barbers and beauticians go through over 1,000 hours of training. They wear masks inside their shops as you saw, the precautions they’re going to take to reopen. These are close friends and family members.”

Metzger also tells us the only answer he’s gotten back from the state leaders in Harrisburg is the reason salons can’t open back up is because of social distancing. We did ask users on social media what they think about salons opening back up and some users tell us they think it’s too dangerous of a decision right now.

Salons would be able to open back up whenever counties move back into the ‘green phase’ of the governor’s reopening plan.