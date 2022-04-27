NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A major water main break has left many with little to no water in Newport Township.

According to Nanticoke City Fire Department, the break is located at 4 Edward Street in Newport Township The fire department was dispatched to the break around 1:45 Wednesday morning.

The water main break has been located, the water pressure should return to normal for the city of Nanticoke. The areas of Nanticoke Dialysis Center through Newport Center will continue to experience water loss for an unknown amount of time.

According to Pennsylvania American Water Company representative Susan Turmanovich, there is a broken 14″ main.