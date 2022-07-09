WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Residents of a Luzerne County housing development said they have had no water, or low water pressure, for the past day or so.

They said they are not getting answers from the property owner as to why there are water issues.

Residents of Laurel Run Estates reached out to the I-Team to look into the situation. There are about 200 homes in the development. Eyewitness News spoke to residents who said they are frustrated.

“We want water and we’re going to stand our ground in this park,” said Carol Locascio, a Laurel Run Estates resident.

“I mean people can’t take showers they can’t wash their clothes can’t do dishes,” Vince Locascia added.

Late Saturday afternoon, residents who had no water pressure for much of today and overnight, contacted eyewitness news saying they now had low water pressure.

Eyewitness News reached out to the owner of the park for comment, we have not yet heard back.