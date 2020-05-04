Some Lackawanna County parks now open for limited use

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Beginning Monday, May 4th at 7 a.m., the four Lackawanna County parks will be open for limited use. These parks include McDade, Merli-Sarnoski, Covington and Aylesworth parks.

They will be open to the public Monday to Sunday from 7 a.m. to dusk. Activites such as walking, biking, jogging and fishing are permitted but large gatherings and sports activities are not due to the governor’s orders.

The Lackawanna Coal Mine Tour, pavilions and restrooms will all remain closed until further notice.

The Lackawanna County Commissioners say everyone using these facilities is urged to practice social distancing.

