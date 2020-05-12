Some counties discuss plans for transitioning to yellow phase sooner

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) More local counties say they are going to make their case to the governor’s office that they are ready to reopen.

But unlike Schuylkill County, they are not yet planning to defy state orders to do so.

The Eyewitness News I-Team looked into reopening efforts in multiple counties today, and how they hope to move on to phase yellow of the governor’s reopening plan.

Luzerne County Council is expected to talk about a reopening plan at its virtual meeting which is just getting underway. I talked with officials from other red phase counties. They tell me they want to reopen sooner rather than later, but they say there are just too many unknowns about COVID-19 and say they don’t want to make any decisions that could make matters worse.

Dave Pedri, Luzerne County Manager, says, “We are going to be putting something together and going from there.”

That something is a plan to move Luzerne County from the red phase to the yellow phase. Luzerne County, like much of the northeast part of the state, remains in that red phase. Lackawanna County also remains in the red phase of reopening.

Jerry Notarianni, a Lackawanna County Commissioner, told us, “The people have social distanced properly. The coronavirus has flattened out. Lackawanna County is doing relatively well. We feel people are responding enough. If we reopen it will be reopened responsibly. “

Lackawanna County does not have a formal reopening plan but has been in touch with the Governor’s office about reopening before June 4th.

Notarianni says, “We’re certainly not going to defy the governor’s orders but we encourage him to consider our position we need to get open.”

Monroe County is a another red phase county and has one if the higher number of COVID-19 cases. Those numbers are also declining. Sharon Laverdure, the Chairperson of the Monroe County Commissioners, tells Eyewitness News,

“We understand the frustrations of many residents and business owners, but safety is our top concern. We will follow the governor’s directive.”

Luzerne County Council is discussing the reopening plan at this hour. Council members I spoke with today say they too agree that the county should be able to reopen before June 4th… but only if it is done in a safe manner.

Governor Wolf has stated in recent days that the June 4th reopening date for red phase counties is not set in stone. It could be moved ahead or even moved back depending on the status of COVID-19 in each respective county.