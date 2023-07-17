SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s certainly hot and humid out there on Monday, but that never stops an annual pilgrimage of faith that’s underway Monday in Scranton.

Crowds are gathering Monday for the first day of the 99th annual Solemn Novena to St. Ann. Despite the heat and haze, the faithful return each year to St. Ann Street. Another mass is just beginning at this hour.

28/22 News spoke with two people who have been attending the Novena since 1942.

“There was a day on St. Ann’s that I got my job. It’s been my only job and it came from here,” stated Bill Dantona from Scranton.

Siblings Ann Sodano and Bill Dantona grew up together in south Scranton. They have attended the solemn novena to St. Ann for more than 80 years. The two have prayed to St. Ann, the grandmother of Jesus Christ, through many hardships.

“My mother had open heart surgery and I was with her and she went into a coma and they told me it was too late,” said Sodano.

Sodano said she went to pray at the national shrine of St. Ann before returning to what she described as a miracle.

“She woke up and she said ‘Where have you been Ann’ and I said ‘Up at St. Ann’s,’ and she smiled and she was OK,” recalled Sodano.

This year’s theme is “Intimacy with Jesus.”

The Solemn Novena to St. Ann in Scranton dates back nearly a century. It began in 1924 with just a handful of people requesting the rector of St. Ann’s monastery to have a weekly novena honoring St. Ann.

From then on, people come from near and far to pray and reflect during this Novena.

“Every year except for one, during the COVID. Because I love St. Ann and I need the prayers,” said Judy Kollra of Scranton.

Like thousands of others who will come to pray over the next nine days, and tough out the heat.

“It’s hot every year for this. Every year,” stated Kollra.

There is a first aid tent out front paramedics remind those attending to drink water and stay hydrated especially those who are diabetic. The Novena wraps up next Wednesday.