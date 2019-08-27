Solomon Creek Rehab Project Phase Two Begins

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The second phase of the Solomon Creek Flood Control Project is getting underway. Mayor Tony George announced Vulcan Street and part of Brook Street are closed. The street closures are expected to last about eight months. Residents will be able to access their homes. But they say the continuing construction is an inconvenience.

The second phase includes adding a pump station and extending the wall, as well as upgrading storm drains and sewers. The project is expected to be completed by May 2020.