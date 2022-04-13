STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Solar-powered energy is on the rise across the nation.

Eyewitness News spoke with officials about the uptick in our state and how a local business says it relies on green energy.

“Energy is a unique thing because it’s something that you’re always going to need,” said Joe Prutzman, from CED Greentech.





The use of solar power technology such as solar panels that converts sunlight into electric energy – is on the rise in Pennsylvania for both residential and commercial buildings.

“People are becoming more and more attuned to what’s happening on international and domestic scales, the cost of gas prices are going up, the cost of utility rates are going up,” explained Prutzman.

Prutzman is a salesman for CED Greentech a materials supplier for solar installers and construction firms.

He says many people who qualify for solar technology look at it as an investment creating financial rewards and incentives.

“Solar, contrary to what people think, does not have to displace fossil fuels. It can be part of an overall energy portfolio that does work for some people, and might not work for other people,” stated Prutzman.

Many myths surround the topic such as how solar panels can’t operate without the sun but one local business puts that rumor to rest.

Harmony Beverage here in Blakeslee has more than 300 solar panels and says it takes pride in being a solar-powered store.

“I do know we make more energy than what we actually use to run the entire store and anything leftover we sell right back into the grid so we help in other ways as well… renewable energy should be the way of the future and if we’re using up our planet we have to do something,” stated Cathy Kresge, manager of Harmony Beverage.

Solar energy experts tell us if you invest in solar power on a home it is estimated to add up to $15,000 of value.