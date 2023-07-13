DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a weight loss trend going viral; a drug approved to treat diabetes is skyrocketing in use. The jump in use comes after celebrities and others on social media say their doctors are prescribing it “off-label” for weight loss.

Demand for Ozempic and other drugs like it has soared. However, supply shortages are having an impact on patients who need them, as well as physicians and local pharmacies.

Pharmacist Tom DePietro owns DePietro’s Pharmacy and he says it’s been hard to keep up with the demand for Ozempic.

Not because of rising rates of diabetes — but because of its weight loss side effects, according to physicians.

“the drug has been out for quite a bit but then I think social media kinda picked up on it and that threw it into overdrive, so to speak. And that’s really when we started to see these supply issues really impact our patients,” DePietro said.

Ozempic works by mimicking the hormone in the body that regulates insulin. The medication is self-administered weekly as an injection and DePietro says diabetics who can’t get it either have to take a lower dose that’s available or switch to something else.

Without medication, people with Type II Diabetes risk blood sugar spikes, that could lead to potentially serious health problems.

Dr. Verlyn Warrington of the Guthrie weight loss clinic spoke about the national shortage of anti-obesity medications, including Wegovy.

“This has affected all of us. It has put a stress on our offices, we are calling different pharmacies trying to get medications for our patients, patients themselves are doing legwork trying to get medications, and in some cases, the treatment flow is being interrupted,” Warrington explained.

DePietro encourages people to review the risks and benefits of taking Ozempic with their doctor

“As a society, we’re quick to want to fix a problem, weight loss being one of them, and historically there’s not been a magic bullet to fix weight loss. A lot of people struggle with their weight and they’re running towards that as the solution.” DePietro continued.

Off-label drug use refers to the practice of prescribing a drug for a different purpose than what the FDA approved.

A one-month supply of Ozempic is estimated to cost around $1,000 out-of-pocket.