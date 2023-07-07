MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In a lawsuit filed in June, attorneys representing Montgomery County Public Schools argued that changes are needed online.

“These companies have created harmful and addictive platforms,” attorney William Shinoff said. “We’ve now seen the detrimental impacts to our youth.”

There are several ways to monitor kids online this summer, using apps like Bark Technologies, Sentry PC, MMGuardian and more.

Chief Parent Officer of Bark Technologies, Titania Jordan, said kids have boundless energy and wait for parents to go to bed before getting online.

“They are online all night long where bad things are happening, bad people, bad content and then as a result, they’ve been introduced to some really problematic stuff,” Jordan said. “They’re not sleeping, which means they’re not growing, which means their mental health is negatively impacted.”

Parents are also encouraged to have those difficult and candid conversations with their kids.

“They will at some point, even if they have no access through friends, encounter bullying, sexual content [and] violent content,” Jordan said. “You need to be that safe place for them and you need to be more intentional about starting those conversations with them.”

There are also steps that parents could take if their child is being bullied online.

“If they [kids] are on the receiving end of the bullying, they need to take a screenshot. They have got to document what is happening. What is the username? What are they saying? How often is it happening?” Jordan said.

“If you want to stop it, block it,” she added. “Report the account to the platform and in some cases, if you want to take it to that level, you can also report it to your local law enforcement.”