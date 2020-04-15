Social Distancing — what it does and doesn’t mean

Coronavirus Response

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today, Eyewitness News spoke to Dr. Kylie McColligan Oleski, a psychologist at Geisinger Mount Pleasant in Scranton.

She says that healthcare professionals are trying to get people to use the phrase “physical distancing” instead of social distancing. Physical distancing is keeping people 6 feet away, not visiting, etc. But social distancing means not having social interactions or emotional connections—which Oleski says is what people actually need to keep spirits up during this time.

She says people might need to get creative in the ways we are social (through phone calls, video chats, etc.) but being social is crucial.

