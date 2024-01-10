WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Soaring to new heights in Lycoming County as commercial flights are coming back to the Williamsport regional airport beginning in May, and for many locals, it’s a welcome option.

“Great, we don’t have to drive to Philly, we can have a local flight,” said Williamsport resident Ashley Johnson.

“I think it’s a great idea,” said Carl Paige of Williamsport.

“The nicest thing about flying Southern Airlines out of Williamsport is there will be only eight people in front of you going through the TSA checkpoint,” said Richard Howell, Executive Director of the Williamsport Regional Airport.

Commercial flights are coming back to the Williamsport regional airport beginning this May and passengers can hop on a direct flight to Washington DC.

“We’ve actually recruited a new airline service in the market, Southern Airways Express, we’re excited to have them. We think they’re gonna be a great partner, starting out with two flights a day taking us to Dulles International Airport,” Howell explained.

American Airlines was the last commercial airline operating out of Williamsport, but pulled service a little more than two years ago due to declining passenger numbers. Howell puts the blame squarely on American Airlines management.

“The airline didn’t manage the market very well and, you know, just as well as I do, you gauge your appreciation for your service by your last flight and people weren’t getting the service they needed. So they were going elsewhere and a lot of people got very disappointed with the American Airlines service that they saw here,” Howell added.

Howell says he hopes travelers will have better experiences with the new flights to the nation’s capitol and people will rediscover the benefits and ease of traveling from a smaller regional airport.

“Currently, we are having to go to State College or Almira, New York for local flights, if you want a puddle jumper, and even with friends coming in I thought great, we only have to drive 15 minutes to pick them up,” Johnson stated.

“The new commercial airline passengers will be departing and arriving from this 30,000-square-foot terminal that was just built back in 2018,” Paige explained.

“Yeah, it’s pretty new, the facility, the terminal building they were in before was built in the 50s,” Howell said.

The planes used for the initial flights will be small; however, if the region responds well to the new service, there is a possibility that 30 passenger planes could start flying out of here.

“It’s gonna be a Cessna Caravan, nine seats. It’s gonna be like your own private aircraft taking you down to Dulles. They’re like the number one commuter airline in the country, very reliable, Dulles is a great connection,” Howell added.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, but the flights are scheduled to start on May 23.