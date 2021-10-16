Soaring Eagles 5k in Kirby Park benefits scholarship

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A race that honors a former eagle scout who died in a tragic car accident stepped off this morning in Luzerne County.

The soaring eagles 5k run or walk took place this morning at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre. The race is in memory of Brian H. Swatt who was tied in a car accident just over 2 years ago.

All proceeds from the race go to an Eagle Scout Scholarship in Brian’s name.

“I mean it is a tribute to a life well-lived. The people that came out here most of them knew brian, most of them grew up with him and they were influenced and touched by him in some way. So they want to keep that memory alive,” said Donald Stephens, the ace coordinator.

Organizers are looking to raise twenty-five thousand dollars for 2 eagles scouts to be awarded scholarships.