WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 60 boys and girls maneuvered their low-riding cars down Market Street in the annual Williamsport Soap Box Derby.

Drivers and their families assemble the vehicles from kits so that each car performs like the other.

The cars are inspected for safety and drivers wear helmets before rolling down the hill. Families say it’s always safety first on race day in Billtown.

Drivers tell Eyewitness News they can make their runs faster if they steer straight on their way to the finish line.

“Staying as low as possible and staying right next to the cones as close as you can,” said Raylan Spencer.

“You just have to bend down and look forward so you can steer and so you can go faster,” said Trinity Kramer.

10-year-old Noah Dougherty of Williamsport won the stock car division while his brother Gabe finished second.

They will join the superstock winner, 11-year-old Deegan Bragg of Trout Run, at next month’s international soap box derby in Akron, Ohio.