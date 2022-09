PORT TREVORTON, SYNDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police Selinsgrove, a 48-year-old woman from Snyder County lost $7,500.00 in an online scam.

PSP say a Port Trevorton woman lost her money to a fraudulent transaction on a website called UsedUSAuto.net.

Troopers have been unable to identify a culprit, and have no further information on the case at this time.

For advice on avoiding scams, visit the FCC’s website.