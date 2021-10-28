Snyder County prepares to send tree to Captial

MIDDLEBURG, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We’re still a few days away from Halloween but preparations for the Christmas season are already underway.

A Christmas tree farm from Snyder County has been selected to provide the new national Christmas tree in Washington D.C.

After the national Christmas tree in D.C. died, the white house began reaching out to tree farms across the North Atlantic.

“I had some trees available that I thought would be suitable but for whatever reason, I just didn’t think it was something that was possible,” said Hill View Tree Fram general manager Darryl Bowersox.

Back in September, the White House selected the farm’s 28 1/2 ft, 32-year-old Concolor Fir tree. Darryl admits he wouldn’t have applied if his son, Ben, didn’t persuade him.







“He said dad why don’t you reach out to them and see if they found something,” said Bowersox

“I peer pressured him into it because he really didn’t want to do it and I saw the opportunity and he didn’t,” said Darryl’s son Ben Bowersox.

They’ve been preparing the tree since Monday and it departs for D.C. Friday morning. Darryl says the award comes with an invitation to the president’s annual tree lighting ceremony.

Bowersox says he’s honored to make such a contribution.

“It’s the tree for the country and we just didn’t feel it was appropriate to accept anything for it,” said Bowersox.

The ceremonial tree lighting will take place at the end of November at the nation’s capital. The tradition has been underway for nearly 100 years.