PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A homicide investigation is underway in Snyder County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, around 1 p.m. on Monday police were dispatched to Market Street for a report of shots fired.

State police currently have one individual in custody and report that the public is not in danger at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.