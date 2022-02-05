Snyder County correctional officer arrested on rape charges

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- State Police have announced the arrest of a Corrections Officer from Snyder County Prison.  

The officer was accused of planning to have sexual contact with an inmate.  

According to Pennsylvaina State Police Selinsgrove Crime Unit, the officer provided the inmate with multiple sexually explicit photographs and letters and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the inmate over the phone. 

The Officer was arraigned before District Court Judge John H Reed.  

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos