Snyder County correctional officer arrested on rape charges

PENN TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- State Police have announced the arrest of a Corrections Officer from Snyder County Prison.

The officer was accused of planning to have sexual contact with an inmate.

According to Pennsylvaina State Police Selinsgrove Crime Unit, the officer provided the inmate with multiple sexually explicit photographs and letters and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the inmate over the phone.

The Officer was arraigned before District Court Judge John H Reed.