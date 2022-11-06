PORT TREVORTON, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennslyvania State Police report there was a fatal crash on Saturday involving a tractor in Port Trevorton.

According to PSP on Saturday at about 10:00 p.m., crews responded to a fatal vehicular crash in the 800 block of Stahl Hill Road, Port Trevorton.

Snyder County Coroner William Pheasant stated that he arrived on scene and after a brief investigation, pronounced 73-year-old Wayne Kantz of Selinsgrove dead.

Pheasant confirmed that Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joseph Kantz was also involved in the incident. His injuries are unknown at this time.

State troopers say that Joseph Kantz and Wayne Kantz were riding a tractor on Stahl Hill Road when the driver lost control and the attached corn picker pushed the vehicle downhill.

According to a press release, as the two were pushed downhill, the tractor crashed and Wayne suffered fatal injuries.

Troopers report that after EMS arrived on scene, Wayne Kantz was pronounced dead by the Snyder County Coroner.